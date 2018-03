Boys Basketball: (4) Shanley Upsets (1) Fargo Davies in the East Region Tournament

(3) Sheyenne Takes Down (2) West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Over at the SHAC, four teams took the court tonight with a State Tournament berth on the line.

In the first of the matchups, No. 4 Shanley upset top-seeded Davies 60-54. In game two, No. 3 Sheyenne took down No. 2 West Fargo 74-71.

The Mustangs will face the Deacons on March 3rd at 7:45pm at the SHAC.