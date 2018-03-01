Counties Across North Dakota Step Up Enforcement to Combat Drunk Driving

Goal is to raise awareness and increase education to support the motto "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over"
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — Cass County is one of many counties across North Dakota to crack down on drunk driving this month.

In a partnership with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the county looks to raise awareness and visibility through the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The enforcement period will last the entire month of March.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jesse Jahner believes that the message of the campaign should resonate with drivers.

“There are a lot of other ways that people can go and still have a good time and without driving and getting behind that wheel if they’re impaired. They’re using taxis, Uber drivers, those types of things. That’s what we’re really looking for is people to make responsible choices and not get behind the wheel and drive if they’re impaired,” said Jahner.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, there were 50 alcohol–related fatalities in 2017.

Nearly one in five arrests in North Dakota are for driving under the influence.

