Eagles Elementary Students Learn How to Use the Golden Rule

Staff taught the importance of empathy during the Day of Compassion

FARGO, N.D. — Students at a south Fargo elementary school spent their day learning how to apply the Golden Rule into their lives.

The school hopes the students learn to use compassion in their everyday lives.

Fourth and fifth graders at Eagles Elementary School took the day off from classes to learn a different kind of lesson — how to treat their fellow classmates with empathy and respect.

“Thinking about how we want to be treated when we are treating others, so that Golden Rule of treating others the way you want to be treated and showing empathy to all of our students,” said Cassie Larson, counselor at Eagles Elementary School.

Over 30 students from Davies and Fargo South High Schools led the activities. The older students are proud to be an example for the younger kids to follow.

“It’s just kind of being like a role model to the kids that are in our community…you kind of make a difference,” said Jamon Howard, senior at Fargo South High School. “You can see – towards the end of the day – they’re really starting to share with us and tell us about their life.”

After the tragedy in Florida, students and staff here at Eagles Elementary hope that this Day of Compassion brigs the school closer together.

“I’m a big believer that if we all had empathy for one another and showed each other compassion that we wouldn’t have these issues that we’re having in our country and across the world,” said Larson.

The school believes that the lessons learned during the Day of Compassion can help students deal with tragic events.

“We see more kids get a little more emotional – last year it was toward the end of the Day of Compassion – now it is through the whole event,” said Howard. “I saw a girl – she must have had a moment with one of the leaders and to go out and talk about it, which is awesome.”

The staff at Eagles Elementary hopes that their students apply the Golden Rule in all their relationships.

“It’s important to treat others with respect and kindness – that’s how we want to be treated, that’s how we need to be treating everybody,” said Larson.

The Day of Compassion is facilitated by members of Fargo’s First Lutheran Church.