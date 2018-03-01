Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff – Alka-Seltzer Rockets

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff worked with Concordia Science Academy‘s Dr. Graeme Wyllie on a cool and explosive experiments – Alka-Seltzer Rockets!

Blast Off with Alka-Seltzer Rockets

For anyone out there who still has some old film canisters lying around, here’s a chance to take something simple and actually do some rocket science. If you don’t have any of the cans, they can be bought online or try and find something that has a tight enough lid that can pop off under pressure and launch in the air.

We are now going to take a few film canisters and make them into rockets. First, to check the rocket for leaks, grab the film canister and the lid. Push the lid on top of the film canister and make sure it’s real tight. You should hear a popping noise when you take it off. We need to make sure it’s nice and tight because we’re going to need it to go up to bursting strength. We’re going to take some tap water and fill the film canister about 1/5 full. Having a plate or a dish to launch from will keep the mess down. Take half an alka-seltzer tablet, drop it in, put the lid on, shake it three times and put it upside down on a flat surface. Count it down from 10 to 1 and watch it pop and fly skywards.

SAFETY:

Make sure to take a few steps back after shaking and don’t ever get above it while it is waiting to launch. If you see water fizzing out of the bottom, have a grown up pick it up and pop it but be careful as they can still go-off with some force even if still leaking.

The Chemistry:

The Alka-Seltzer tablets contain citric acid and sodium bicarbonate (aka baking soda). The sodium bicarbonate reacts with the citric acid when placed in water and forms carbon dioxide gas, and that’s going to build up in pressure inside and BOOM!!!

