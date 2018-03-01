LIVE: Wine to Water for Wellspring for the World

Charity Event Helps Fund Water Projects Around the World

Bonnie Freeland and Sarah Nasello with Wellspring for the World join Adam to talk about an opportunity we have in the valley to help bring drinkable water to people on the other side of the world.

The group is hosting the Wine to Water charity event Thursday, March 1st at the Fargo Air Museum to raise funds for water projects.

The group partners with World Vision to fund projects in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia.

You can find ticket information about the event by clicking here.