Moorhead Dairy Queen Reopens for the New Season!

Customers say they've been waiting in anticipation since the ice cream shop closed in October

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Dairy Queen customers wait in anticipation all winter long for the iconic ice cream shop to reopen its windows on March 1st.

Paul Kukowski has been coming to the Moorhead Dairy Queen since he was a kid.

“It was always a good time and everybody’s so friendly. You don’t see anybody in a bad mood here,” Kukowski said.

He now comes every year for opening day on March 1st and shares the tradition with his own four-legged son, Rowdy.

“He puts a lot of smiles on people’s faces, especially the kids. That’s what he really likes to do so we try to get him out so he can make people smile,” Kukowski said.

But of course the ice cream doesn’t hurt.

Paul says Rowdy is a big fan that they’ve even rewarded him with his very own t-shirt.

“When I bring out his t-shirt or even when we drive by, he’s looking out the window expecting to stop,” Kukowski said.

Rowdy is just one of many that have waited since October to enjoy a sweet treat from their menu.

“It’s like man I gotta have it. It’s kind of like I’m an addict to Dairy Queen especially waiting for them to open and it’s just my favorite place to come,” said Kim Simonsen.

It’s an appreciation that doesn’t go unnoticed by the people that own this one-of-a-kind DQ.

“It’s very humbling that we have such a following but by the same time, our coworkers work so hard to be kind and helpful and really provide good customer service and it’s in the details. We take a lot of pride in the products that we make and serve,” said owner Diana DeLeon.

“We’ll be coming here until he can no longer make it. He’s slowing down some but he still has the will to go with when we get ready to leave the house,” Kukowski said.

There may be snow on the ground, but to the people of Moorhead, every March 1st is the start of a new season.

Dairy Queen stays open until 10 tonight and will reopen tomorrow starting at 9 a.m.