Red River Basin Commission Discusses Ideas Concerning Red River Viability

Forty four board members from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Manitoba talk about several topics

FARGO, N.D. — Once every three months, officials from across the Red River basin gather to discuss issues that will impact the river and its surrounding communities.

There are over forty members on the board for the Red River Basin Commission, and they discuss issues such as drought and water quality.

Several prominent leaders, such as Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn and representatives for Senator John Hoeven and US Representative Kevin Cramer, talked about how area communities work around the Red River.

They talked about every from the Fargo–Moorhead diversion project to the effective hydropower solutions in Manitoba and also water quality levels across the basin.

The Chairman of the Red River Basin Commission says that the commission is unique from other government departments.

“We’re not following governmental jurisdictions; we’re following the basin wide geography of the watershed of the Red River Valley,” said Curt Johanssen, the Chairman of the Red River Basin Commission.

The meeting took place in the middle of the commission’s annual retreat, which gave leaders opportunities to discuss ideas about the river with each other.

“When we’re here, we all get along like we’re family, it’s really a really amazing thing and when you get along like family, you can speak with one voice, and then hopefully as speaking as one voice throughout the Red River basin, then we can accomplish things and better the environmental issues for all of us involved,” said Johanssen.

The next Red River Basin Commission meeting will take place in June.

