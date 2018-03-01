Scheels Arena Gears Up for Curling National Championships

Some former Olympic athletes will compete

FARGO, N.D. — The U.S. Curling National Championships will begin on Saturday.

Organizers say the sport is becoming more popular after the men’s Olympic team brought home a gold medal.

“We’re hoping for a really good turnout, riding that Olympic wave. I think this is a great opportunity to see those elite athletes in our country,” said Amelia Young, event co-chair.

Some former Olympic athletes will be competing. The current gold medalists backed out for media engagements after their big win.

“I think what draws people to curling is it’s kind of a unique sport. We see a lot of viewership during the Olympics. It’s something every man can play. When you watch the athletes it kind of looks like you or I,” Young said.

The country’s top ten men’s teams and top eight women’s teams will be competing in the championships.

“They need to have really good mental capacity, muscle memory, endurance. You go from having a very high heart rate to calming yourself after sweeping those rocks,” Young said.

Fans will also be able to try out the sport for themselves with street curling in the fan zone.

“There’s a lot of muscle memory with it, a lot of skills. They make it look very easy. It does take quite a bit of time and practice to get to the consistency level they have,” Young said.

The championships will be held March 3rd through the 10th.