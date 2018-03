Tech Tip Today: Email Scams

Don't be caught up in a world wide web of lies.

It seems like every week, Fargo police and other area law enforcement agencies are warning us about someone in the region who’s fallen prey to the latest email scam. It’s no wonder — scammers are getting more and more sophisticated, and their techniques are getting tougher and tougher to spot.

Francie Black shows you where the red flags lie hidden in your email inbox in this week’s Tech Tip Today.