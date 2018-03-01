Thur Night Forecast for Winter Storm Sun-Tue

You Might Like
Scheels Arena Gears Up for Curling National Championships
FARGO, N.D. -- The U.S. Curling National Championships will begin on Saturday. Organizers say the sport is becoming more popular after the men's Olympic team brought home a gold medal. "We're hoping for a really…
Eagles Elementary Students Learn How to Use the Golden Rule
FARGO, N.D. -- Students at a south Fargo elementary school spent their day learning how to apply the Golden Rule into their lives. The school hopes the students learn to use compassion in their…
Moorhead Dairy Queen Reopens for the New Season!
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead Dairy Queen customers wait in anticipation all winter long for the iconic ice cream shop to reopen its windows on March 1st. Paul Kukowski has been coming to the Moorhead…
