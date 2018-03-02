Arrest Made In Fargo Homicide Investigation

29 year old Daniel Habiger called police to say he's been involved in a fight that ended in another man's death.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police have one man in custody and at looking to talk with another after an early morning homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the area near 701 10th Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

They found a body inside the apartment complex.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd says the man under arrest is 29 year old Daniel Habiger.

Habiger called police to say he’d been involved in a fight that ended in another man’s death.

The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate a possible witness to this homicide.

He is identified as 45 year-old David Patrick Williams of Fargo.

He may be homeless and we do not have reason to believe he is a threat to the public.

He was possibly in the apartment when this homicide took place.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or location, please call the Fargo Police Department (701-235-4493) to help us further this investigation.

Stay with KVRR both on line and on the air for the latest.