College Hockey: UND Forces Overtime, Can’t Take Down No. 1 SCSU

North Dakota currently sits in a tie for fourth in the NCHC standings
Jeremy Klein,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — No. 13 UND forced overtime against No. 1 St. Cloud State but could not keep the Huskies out of the next in the extra frame to lose 4-3 in OT.

Freshman Jordan Kawaguchi got the scoring started for the Fighting Hawks in the second period to go up 1-0. Grand Forks native Jon Lizotte tied things up for St. Cloud State later in the period. Montreal Canadiens draft pick Ryan Poehling netted a goal in the third period and the overtime winner to down North Dakota.

UND currently is in a tie for fourth-place in the NCHC standings. Both the Fighting Hawks and Omaha have 31 points with the tie breaker going to the Mavericks. The final game of the regular season is Saturday for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in which they will honor their seniors.

