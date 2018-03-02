EDC GBB Roundup: Davies, Red River Advance to EDC Title Game

Fargo Davies, GF Red River also clinch berth in state tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — The top-seed in the EDC girls basketball tournament is heading back to the state tournament. The Fargo Davies Eagles downed fourth-seeded Devils Lake 64-49. Alyssa Paper was a monster on the glass on Friday night with a team-high 15 rebounds. She also lead the Eagles with 15 points.

Grace Geffre notched 13 points in just six minutes on the floor for Davies who will advance to the EDC title game on Saturday with the win.

In the other semifinal game, third-seeded Red River upset second-seeded Shanley 58-46. Shanley could not overcome 32 turnovers in the game. Kenady Steffan scored 17 points for the RoughRiders in the win. Her pal Shelby Frank charted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Reile Payne was the only Deacon in double figures with 19 points and eight rebounds. Red River advances to the EDC title game with the victory and also clinches a berth in the state tournament.