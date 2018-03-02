LIVE: RRV Sportsmen’s Show

Answer the call of the wild.

If the long winter is wearing on you and you’re feeling a little bit of a wild hair to get outdoors and play, there’s no better opportunity than the Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show at the Fargodome this weekend.

The entire floor of the Dome is filled with boats, pontoons, jetskis, and outdoor outfitter’s displays perfect for your spring and summertime entertainment. There are African safari guides to meet, a live trout fishing pond to fish, and live wildlife including wolves and raccoons to observe, feed, and learn about. And among those learning opportunities are TV fishing experts and stars giving seminars to teach you all about landing a big one.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker got the experience of a lifetime when she got into the wolf enclosure with three of the pack members of Fur-Ever Wild’s Terri Petter to learn about the lives of wolves, their behavior, and why what we know about these beautiful and fascinating predators is changing by the day.