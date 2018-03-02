Play of the Week Nominees: March 2

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week don’t seem to mind a little distraction.

In the EDC boys basketball tournament, West Fargo’s Abdi Sufi watches as his teammate trips past him, but he doesn’t miss a beat as he drains a three-pointer.

Moorhead boys hockey was playing come-from-behind in the Section 8AA Final against St. Michael-Albertville. Cole O’Connell squeezed a shot past a wall of people in front of the net to aid the Spuds.

