Police Investigating North Fargo Homicide

The suspect is in custody, and police are questioning possible witness

FARGO, ND — Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning. The suspect is in custody, but police are in the process of questioning a witness.

Around 6:30 a.m. police were dispatched to a Holiday gas station at 10th Street and 19th Ave. North.

The caller, Daniel Benjamin Habiger, said he was in an altercation that led to another man’s death.

Police found a body at an apartment located at 701 10th Street.

“Habiger is in custody and through the investigation probable cause has been developed. As I speak, he is being arrested as a suspect in this apparent homicide,” said Police Chief David Todd. “The state’s attorney office is working with us regarding the charging of the appropriate offense.”

Police say another man may have seen what happened. He is identified as 45-year old David Patrick Williams.

“He is homeless and at this time we don’t have information indicating he is a threat to the public but was possibly in the apartment when this homicide occurred,” Chief Todd said.

One neighbor says crime has been increasing in the area over the past few years, but she was surprised to wake up to a homicide.

“I woke up at 6 to walk my dog, and I saw police and an ambulance carrying somebody out… 10 o’clock rolls around and I see tape up and I’m like, ‘why is there tape?’ Police told me there was a homicide,” said Dominique Alfaro, a neighbor.

She says police are a familiar sight in the neighborhood.

“Cops are there all the time. I kind of just stay away from it. I’m just surprised there was a homicide this time. You don’t expect that,” she said.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Police have not released the victim’s identity. Williams has been located as of Friday afternoon.