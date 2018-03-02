Wrong Way Driver Arrested For DUI

The state patrol say 32-year-old Brad Samples, was headed the wrong way on the exit ramp at the Kindred exit.

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A Kindred, North Dakota man was arrested for DUI following a wrong way crash on I-94 two miles west of West Fargo around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The state patrol say 32-year-old Brad Samples, was headed the wrong way on the exit ramp at the Kindred exit when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, driven by 19-year old Alyx Schmitz, of Oakes. Schmitz was not hurt.

Samples was taken to Sanford Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

He’s also charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way road.