College Hockey: UND Clinches Home Ice on Senior Night

North Dakota wins in 3-on-3 overtime against St. Cloud State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — No. 13 North Dakota defeated No. 1 St. Cloud State in double overtime at the Ralph on Saturday 3-2. The Hawks picked up two points in the game catapulting them into fourth in the NCHC standings.

UND will host Omaha next weekend at the Ralph in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs. This is the 16th consecutive season that UND will host a series in the opening round of the conference tournament.