EDC Tournament Roundup: Sheyenne Boys, Davies Girls Win Titles

State tournament starts next week in Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies girls basketball team took home the EDC tournament title over Red River on Saturday 54-49. With the win, Davies will be the one-seed from the east and Red River the two-seed from the east for the state tournament.

Devils Lake clinched a spot in state with a 67-50 win over Fargo North. Sheyenne clinched the other state berth with the upset of Shanley 54-53.

On the boys side, Sheyenne downed Shanley 88-64 to win the EDC tournament title. Sheyenne will be the top seed out of the east and Shanley the two-seed for the state tournament. Red River grabbed a spot in state after upsetting Davies 81-78. West Fargo has the last spot defeating Fargo South 81-75.