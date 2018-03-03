Fargo Police Release ID For Victim Of Homicide

Police say 32-year-old Jarryd George Heis was found dead Friday inside a suspect's apartment.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Police in Fargo have identified the victim of a homicide.

Police say they arrested the 29-year-old suspect after they said he called authorities to tell them he had assaulted the man who died.

Authorities say the Fargo man told an emergency dispatcher about 6:30 a.m.

Friday that he was involved in an assault that resulted in a man’s death.

Officers arrested the suspect at a gas station where he made the call.

Chief David Todd would not talk about what caused the man’s death or a possible weapon, but said it was the result of a physical altercation.