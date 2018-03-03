Section 8AA GBB Roundup: DGF, Roseau, Barnesville Cruise to Victories

Roseau faces Barnesville next Tuesday
Jeremy Klein,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The DGF girls basketball team advanced in the section 8AA playoffs with a win over Breckenridge 73-52 at Concordia College on Saturday. Roseau also moved on to the next round with a thrashing of Park Rapids 81-46.

The Rams will play Barnesville in the section semifinals after the Trojans defeated Hawley Saturday 48-33. The Section 8AA playoffs will continue on Tuesday March 6th.

Related Post

Moorhead Girls Come out with Big Win at Home
HS Boys BB Roundup: West Fargo Remains Undefeated ...
EDC GBB: Davies and Shanley Clinch State Tournamen...
Davies Girls’ Basketball Ends Shanley’...

You Might Like

West Fargo Man in Custody After Encounter With Police

WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo man is in custody after a situation that had police on scene for more than four hours. Police blocked off the 100 block of Center Street after responding to a call regarding a welfare…

Fargo Police Release ID For Victim Of Homicide

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Police in Fargo have identified the victim of a homicide. Police say 32-year-old Jarryd George Heis was found dead Friday inside a suspect's apartment. Police say they arrested the 29-year-old suspect after they said he called…

Police Investigating North Fargo Homicide

FARGO, ND -- Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning. The suspect is in custody, but police are in the process of questioning a witness. Around 6:30 a.m. police were dispatched to…