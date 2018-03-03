Section 8AA GBB Roundup: DGF, Roseau, Barnesville Cruise to Victories

Roseau faces Barnesville next Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The DGF girls basketball team advanced in the section 8AA playoffs with a win over Breckenridge 73-52 at Concordia College on Saturday. Roseau also moved on to the next round with a thrashing of Park Rapids 81-46.

The Rams will play Barnesville in the section semifinals after the Trojans defeated Hawley Saturday 48-33. The Section 8AA playoffs will continue on Tuesday March 6th.