West Fargo Man in Custody After Encounter With Police

Police say the situation was resolved peacefully

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man is in custody after a situation that had police on scene for more than four hours.

Police blocked off the 100 block of Center Street after responding to a call regarding a welfare check.

The male was the only individual inside the house and has since been detained.

Police can’t confirm if there was a weapon involved. They say they had to use outside resources to get access to the individual. They say there is no outside threat to the public at this time.

“Everybody is safe; no one is injured,” said West Fargo Police Chief Jerry Boyer.

Authorities say the situation has been peacefully resolved and are hoping to get the neighborhood open as soon as the investigation is finished.