West Fargo Man in Custody After Encounter With Police

Police say the situation was resolved peacefully
Angela Shen,

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man is in custody after a situation that had police on scene for more than four hours.

Police blocked off the 100 block of Center Street after responding to a call regarding a welfare check.

The male was the only individual inside the house and has since been detained.

Police can’t confirm if there was a weapon involved. They say they had to use outside resources to get access to the individual. They say there is no outside threat to the public at this time.

“Everybody is safe; no one is injured,” said West Fargo Police Chief Jerry Boyer.

Authorities say the situation has been peacefully resolved and are hoping to get the neighborhood open as soon as the investigation is finished.

 

 

 

 

Related Post

MN Prep Basketball Roundup: Spuds Girls Down St. C...
West Fargo Boys, Sheyenne Girls Prevail in Rivalry...
Local Mayors Weigh in at Annual “State of th...
Dilworth Police Investigating Possible Overdose De...

You Might Like

West Fargo Man in Custody After Encounter With Police

WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo man is in custody after a situation that had police on scene for more than four hours. Police blocked off the 100 block of Center Street after responding to a call regarding a welfare…

Fargo Police Release ID For Victim Of Homicide

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Police in Fargo have identified the victim of a homicide. Police say 32-year-old Jarryd George Heis was found dead Friday inside a suspect's apartment. Police say they arrested the 29-year-old suspect after they said he called…

Police Investigating North Fargo Homicide

FARGO, ND -- Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning. The suspect is in custody, but police are in the process of questioning a witness. Around 6:30 a.m. police were dispatched to…