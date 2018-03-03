West Fargo Man in Custody After Encounter With Police

WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo man is in custody after a situation that had police on scene for more than four hours. Police blocked off the 100 block of Center Street after responding to a call regarding a welfare…
FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Police in Fargo have identified the victim of a homicide. Police say 32-year-old Jarryd George Heis was found dead Friday inside a suspect's apartment. Police say they arrested the 29-year-old suspect after they said he called…
FARGO, ND -- Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning. The suspect is in custody, but police are in the process of questioning a witness. Around 6:30 a.m. police were dispatched to…