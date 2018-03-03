Dozens of Athletes Participate in Winter Indoor Triathlon in Grand Forks

The sixth annual event was hosted by the Altru Family YMCA

GRAND FORKS, ND — Dozens of athletes swam a few laps in the pool, pedaled to the medal on the exercise bike, and ran some laps on a track as part of the Winter Indoor Triathlon.

“It started out as kind of a quick, fun event and it’s evolved into an annual event now,” said Patti McEnroe, the Healthy Living Director at the Altru Family YMCA.

Altru Family YMCA has hosted the triathlon for six years.

Athletes spent 15 minutes in the water, 20 middles spinning their wheels, and 20 minutes circling the track.

“We have a formula that converts those miles into points, and that’s how we determine our top winners,” said McEnroe.

All of the competitors went home with a tee shirt and a medal.

45 athletes competed in this year’s winter indoor triathlon, a number that has steadily grown over the years.

One of the athletes, Sara Kosterzewski, ran her first triathlon upon encouragement from her cousin.

“It was nice because I knew someone to do it with and it wasn’t like I was doing it alone. I’d love to do it again. It was fun,” said Kosterzewski.

For people looking to jump right in next year, McEnroe says the feeling of competing is unmatched.

“It’s a darn fun event. Anybody can do it. You could be as competitive as you want to be or as non–competitive as you want to be but you’ll still get that feeling of accomplishment when you’re done,” said McEnroe.

The first Winter Indoor Triathlon at the Altru Family YMCA was held in 2013.

Hornbacher’s, Scheels, See Dick Run, and Altru sponsored the event.