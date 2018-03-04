Body Found In Crookston Home After Fire

After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the home.

Crookston, MN – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Crookston, Minnesota home following a fire.

The Crookston Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. Sunday they along with the Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance were dispatched to 214 4th Ave N for a house on fire.

The body was taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The police department says a name will not be released until identity can be confirmed and family is notified.

The State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire which caused extensive damage to the home.

No further details have been released.