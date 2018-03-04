College Wrestling: Bison Lock up Four Bids to NCAA’s From Big XII Tournament

NDSU finishes in fifth in the Big 12 conference wrestling tournament

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University 157 pounder Clay Ream and 165 Andrew Fogarty both recorded runner-up finishes at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 3, in the BOK Center. NDSU 133 Cam Sykora and 285 Dan Stibral each placed fifth, and 125 Paul Bianchi placed seventh.

Ream, Fogarty, Sykora and Bianchi each earned AQs to the NCAA tournament. There will be 47 at-large bids will be announced on Tuesday, March 6. The 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships takes place at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland March 15-17.

Through 165 pounds, Oklahoma State is first in the team standings with 135 points, UNI is second with 92.5, SDSU third at 92, Wyoming is fourth with 82.5 and NDSU is fifth with 57 points.

Ream, a redshirt senior from Wentzville, Mo. (Holt HS), fell 4-3 to Wyoming’s Archie Colgan. Colgan took a 2-1 lead on a takedown with 42-seconds left in the second period and extended it to 3-1 on an escape to start the third period.

Ream recorded a takedown with 1:15 left in the third to tie the score at 3-3. Ream erased riding time, but Colgan collected an escape and held on down the stretch.

Ream (23-4) was runner-up for the second straight season. He will make his fourth NCAA tournament appearance. Ream had a 7-3 in three trips to the Big 12 tourney. He also placed third in 2016.

Fogarty, a redshirt sophomore from Jordan, Minn. (Scott West HS), fell behind 6-0 after the first 36-seconds and 9-3 after the first period. However, Fogarty fought back cutting the deficit to 9-6 after two periods. Chandler widened the lead to 12-6 early in the third, but Fogarty kept coming.

Fogarty (29-10) improved on his sixth place finish in 2017. He will make his second straight NCAA tournament appearance. Fogarty is 3-4 in two trips to the Big 12 tourney including 1-2 this season.

Sykora, a redshirt sophomore from Wheaton, Minn. (Wheaton HS), bounced back from a 6-2 loss to West Virginia’s Matt Schmitt in impressive fashion.

Despite giving up the first takedown Sykora recorded his 12th tech fall of the season at 17-2 in 2:21 against Northern Colorado’s Rico Montoya. Sykora improved to 22-10 overall and 7-3 in the Big 12 tournament.

Stibral, a redshirt sophomore from Tabor, S.D. (Bon Homme-Scotland HS), came on strong at the end of the overtime period to win by fall at 9:00 over Northern Iowa’s Carter Isley. In his 30-second block, Stibral gained an escape 7-seconds in, and then recorded a takedown and pin in closing seconds. He is 22-14 overall, 4-2 at the tournament and looks to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA championships.

Bianchi, a redshirt freshman from Two Rivers, Wis. (Two Rivers HS) opened the day with a 9-4 decision over Fresno State’s Sean Williams in the seventh place match and automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Midway through the second period, Bianchi recorded a takedown for a 6-2 lead and then kept the top position for all but 15-seconds of the third. Bianchi built close to three minutes of riding time but notched a last-second takedown to secure the win. Bianchi improved to 24-13 overall and 2-2 at the Big 12 tournament.

125 Paul Bianchi, RFr., Two Rivers, Wis. (Two Rivers HS)

Overall: 24-13 / Big 12 Championships: 2-2

L dec Sean Williams (Fresno State), 10-6

W dec Drake Foster (Wyoming), 5-3

L major dec #25 Connor Brown (South Dakota State), MD 10-1

W dec Sean Williams (Fresno State), 9-4

#24 133 Cam Sykora, RSo., Wheaton, Minn. (SDSU / Wheaton HS)

Overall: 22-10 / Big 12 Championships: 7-3

W dec Markus Simmons (Iowa State), 7-5

L major dec #5 Kaid Brock (Oklahoma State), 15-2

W fall Trevor Williams (Fresno State), 2:23

W tech fall Durbin Lloren (Utah Valley), TF 17-2 3:19

L dec Matt Schmitt (West Virginia), 6-2

W tech fall Rico Montoya (Northern Colorado), TF 17-2 2:21

#8 157 Clay Ream, RSr., Wentzville, Mo. (Holt HS)

Overall: 23-4 / Big 12 Championships: 7-3

W major dec Zach Moore (West Virginia), MD 10-2

W major dec Chase Straw (Iowa State), MD 12-4

L dec #9 Archie Colgan (Wyoming), 4-3

#23 165 Andrew Fogarty, RSo., Jordan, Minn. (Scott West HS)

Overall: 29-10 / Big 12 Championships: 3-4

W tech fall #25 Keilan Torres (Northern Colorado), TF 16-0 7:00

W sudden victory-1 #13 Branson Ashworth (Wyoming), SV-1 3-1

L dec #7 Chandler Rogers (Oklahoma State), 12-9

285 Dan Stibral, RSo., Tabor, S.D. (Bon Homme-Scotland HS)

Overall: 22-14 / Big 12 Championships: 4-2

W dec Brandon Ngati (West Virginia), 2-1

L major dec Dustin Dennison (Utah Valley), MD 12-4

W dec Connor Webb (Oklahoma), 8-2

W tiebreaker-2 Sam Eagan (Wyoming), TB-2 2-1

L major dec Marcus Harrington (Iowa State), MD 18-4

W tiebreaker-2 dec Carter Isley (Northern Iowa), TB-2 9:00