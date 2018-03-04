Sorry Folks, The Skating Rinks And Warming Houses Are Closed

People in the Valley are Ready for the Snow to End
FARGO, ND -- The nice weather is a tease to many in the valley who are itching for spring to arrive. People say the cold winter is something they know all too well, but…
FARGO, N.D. — That’s a wrap on the 2017-2018 skating season at Fargo parks.
The park district has closed all outdoor rinks and warming houses for the season.
They say it’s due to the poor ice conditions and standing water thanks to our warm weather.
The Fargo Park District would like to thank all skaters for another great year on the ice.