Mac Schneider to Run for U.S. House

Several Kids Across Fargo Venture to Parks on their Snow Day
FARGO, N.D. -- In the metro, Moorhead, Fargo and West Fargo schools cancelled classes for the day, as well as many others across the valley. This snow can be a headache for drivers and…
BISMARCK, N.D. — A former North Dakota Senate Minority Leader is running for Congress.
Mac Schneider will kick-off his campaign for the U.S. House on Tuesday.
The attorney is planning stops in Grand Forks, Fargo and Bismarck to announce his intention to seek the Democratic-NPL endorsement for the job.
He’ll face off against fellow Democrats Ben Hanson and John Grabinger.
Republicans in the race include Tiffany Abentroth, Kelly Armstrong and Tom Campbell.
Current Congressman Kevin Cramer is seeking the seat being held by Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.