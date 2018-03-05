Ask Danny: Outdoor Lighting Fixes

It's one of your home's most important security features.

When it comes to landscaping lighting, it’s important to make sure it’s working properly. Not only does it make it a lot harder to negotiate the walk from your door to you car without good outdoor lighting, it’s also key to preventing prowlers and other unwanted visitors from sneaking up to your home undetected.

Danny Lipford shows us how to repair solar lighting fixtures that are sleeping on the job in this week’s Ask Danny.