LIVE: Design a Bookmark Contest at Fargo Public Library

Winning Designs Will Be Made Into Bookmarks and Distributed

Amber Emery, Children Services Manager at the Fargo Public Library joins Adam to talk about the Design-a-Bookmark contest for kids and teens.

You can pick up a sheet at a Fargo Public Library location and design your bookmark through March 31st.

The winning designs in different categories will be mass-produced and distributed to local libraries.

Adam tried out his art skills. He probably won’t win.

For more information, email kids@fargolibrary.org, or the Teen Librarian at teens@fargolibrary.org