Officer Involved Shooting on I-94 Outside of Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN -- An officer involved shooting ends in one person hospitalized and another under arrest. The incident happened on I-94 just west of Moorhead Monday morning. A State Patrol Trooper responded to a one vehicle crash on I-94…
FARGO, ND -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol made a large drug bust over the weekend. With the help of K9, Fia, they discovered 30 bundles of methamphetamine weighing 32 pounds and 54 bundles of marijuana weighing 35 pounds. NDHP…
DRAYTON, N.D. (KFGO) - Fire has destroyed a historic rural church in northwestern Minnesota. Stormy weather may have been the cause. The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at the Skjeberg Lutheran Church, about 5 miles east of…