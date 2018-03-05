Officer Involved Shooting on I-94 Outside of Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN — An officer involved shooting ends in one person hospitalized and another under arrest.

The incident happened on I-94 just west of Moorhead Monday morning.

A State Patrol Trooper responded to a one vehicle crash on I-94 just east of Moorhead shortly before 10:30 Monday morning.

The trooper arrived on the scene and found a vehicle had lost control, striking the median barrier.

The trooper made contact with two vehicle occupants – one male and one female.

During the encounter the trooper discharged their weapon, striking the female who then fled into a nearby field and was later located with a gunshot wound.

The male passenger was taken into custody and the female was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The trooper involved was not injured and is on standard paid leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will lead the investigation.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Moorhead, Barnesville and Dilworth police departments as well as FM ambulance.

This remains an active investigation. All further information including the names of the trooper involved and both suspects will be released by the BCA.