Moorhead’s O’Connell Lights the Lamp Through a Wall of Knights for HS Play of the Week

Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week was between a battle of distractions in the playoffs. The winner comes out of Moorhead.

In the Section final Cole O’Connell fired a shot through five St. Michael-Albertville defenders to net a goal for the Spuds. Great focus and impressive accuracy. That’s enough to make O’Connell the winner of the high school play of the week.

