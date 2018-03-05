Moorhead’s O’Connell Lights the Lamp Through a Wall of Knights for HS Play of the Week

Congrats to O'Connell on winning the HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week was between a battle of distractions in the playoffs. The winner comes out of Moorhead.

In the Section final Cole O’Connell fired a shot through five St. Michael-Albertville defenders to net a goal for the Spuds. Great focus and impressive accuracy. That’s enough to make O’Connell the winner of the high school play of the week.