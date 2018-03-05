MSUM Women’s Basketball Ready for Chance in Central Region Tournament

Dragons draw second-seeded Central Missouri in the opening round.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — At the division two level, the season continues for the MSUM women’s basketball team. It was announced late Sunday night that the MSUM Dragons were awarded the seventh-seed in the Central Region tournament and will battle second-seeded Central Missouri.

Last years season ended for MSUM by the hands of Central Missouri in the NCAA Tournament.

After finishing 23-5 this season head coach Karla Nelson and her squad had to wait nervously Sunday night for their nod to the tournament.

“Yesterday [Sunday] was a very stressful day,” Nelson said. “You know when you hear your name it is very exciting and a relief. Lots of things because it certainly could have come to a quick end for us but thank god it didn’t.”

The Dragons fell to the Sioux Falls Cougars in heartbreaking fashion in the NSIC tournament in late February.

“I think we were pretty surprised when we saw our name up there, but pleasantly surprised,” senior forward Drew Sannes said. “We flipped that switch pretty quick and came in today ready to go. We’re going to get ready to go to Sioux Falls and win some games.”

The Dragons will battle Central Missouri on Friday at 2:30 p.m.