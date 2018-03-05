NDSU MBB Can’t Overcome Early Deficit, Falls in Conference Semis

Senior Paul Miller finished with 14 points in final game as a Bison.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Top-seeded South Dakota State defeated the North Dakota State men’s basketball team 78-57 in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament on Monday evening at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

SDSU scored the first 10 points of the game and went up 23-6 less than 10 minutes into the contest. The Jackrabbits led 38-20 at halftime.

The Bison scored the final six points of the first half and opened the second half with an 11-1 run to pull within eight at 39-31. The Jackrabbits responded with an 11-1 run of their own and led by at least 13 points the rest of the way.

SDSU freshman David Jenkins led all players with 24 points. Sophomore Tyson Ward scored 15 points to lead NDSU, and senior Paul Miller added 14.

The Bison shot just 35 percent for the game and made 5-of-24 (21 percent) from three-point range. SDSU shot 48 percent in the contest.

Miller finished the season with 605 points, becoming only the fifth Bison to score more than 600 in a season. His 1,719 career points rank him fifth in NDSU history.