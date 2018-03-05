One Person in Hospital and One in Custody After Officer Involved Shooting

The trooper discharged their weapon, hitting the woman who fled into a nearby field

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after officers responded to a crash on I–94 east of Moorhead.

Right before 10:30 Monday morning, a Minnesota State trooper arrived on scene where a vehicle had lost control, striking the median barrier on the highway.

Two people were in the vehicle, one man and one woman.

At some point, the trooper discharged their weapon, hitting the woman who then fled into a nearby field.

The man was taken into custody, the female was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo and authorities found a firearm at the scene.

The trooper involved was not injured, but is on standard paid leave.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Moorhead, Barnesville and Dilworth police departments, as well as, FM ambulance.

The Minnesota BCA is currently leading the investigation and we will provide you with updated information as it is released.

Authorities have been on scene since early this morning, and much of I–94 is still blocked off.