School Closings Due To Weather

Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and NDSU among schools closed due to the weather.

FARGO, ND — Most public schools in the F-M area have closed due to the weather.

Fargo Public Schools cancels all classes and after-school activities for students of the Fargo Public Schools for Monday, March 5, including pre-school.

This decision has been made due to the weather conditions.

The make-up day for this cancellation of classes will be April 26.

West Fargo, Monday, March 5, school and extracurricular activities (including practices) have been cancelled.

We will need to use a scheduled storm makeup day. Thursday, March 29 is now a day that students and staff are expected to be at school.

All Moorhead Public Schools, including Community Education classes, are closed today March 5.

All before-school, after-school, and evening activities are canceled.

Due to weather conditions, North Dakota State University will be closed Monday, March 5.

All classes are canceled and offices are closed.

For a complete list of closings click on weather and closings.

Due to weather conditions, the University of North Dakota will be closed today Monday, March 5.

All classes are canceled and the campus will be closed.

No Meals on Wheels deliveries today in Fargo, West Fargo and Casselton along with all congregate dining sites will be closed.

MSUM has also closed for the day.