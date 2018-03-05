Traffic Stop Results in Meth and Marijuana Drug Bust

With the help of K9, Fia, they discovered 30 bundles of methamphetamine weighing 32 pounds and 54 bundles of marijuana weighing 35 pounds.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Highway Patrol made a large drug bust over the weekend.

NDHP stopped a vehicle driven by Vikkie See Vue Lor, 37, and her passenger Cheng Yang, 29 both of Sacramento, CA.

The pair were traveling east on I-94 in the Fargo area when NDHP stopped the car for following too close.

Both were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The case remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officer Involved Shooting on I-94 Outside of Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN -- An officer involved shooting ends in one person hospitalized and another under arrest. The incident happened on I-94 just west of Moorhead Monday morning.   A State Patrol Trooper responded to a one vehicle crash on I-94…

