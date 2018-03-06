8AA GBB Roundup: East Grand Forks Upsets DGF, Roseau Advances

East Grand Forks will battle Roseau on Friday for a trip to the state tournament

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The East Grand Forks Green Wave were the only team to pull off an upset in the section 8AA quarterfinals on Saturday. Tuesday night they continued that trend upsetting the top-seed from the north DGF 50-46. The Rebels led 45-44 but turned the ball over four times in a 45 second span. The Green Wave capitalized and held on till the final buzzer.

In the other semifinal, the defending state champion Roseau Rams held on late to down the top-seed out of the south the Barnesville Trojans 61-53. The Rams lead by 17 points in the second half and the Trojans cut that deficit down to four points with a few minutes to go, but the defending champs held on.

(N2) Roseau will take on (N3) East Grand Forks on Friday at Concordia College in the section 8AA title game. The winner advances to the state tournament.