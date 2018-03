Arrest Made In Moorhead Stabbing

Police responded to the Grand Inn, at 810 Belsly Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Moorhead.

Police responded to the Grand Inn, at 810 Belsly Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.

There, they found a 41-year old man who had been stabbed twice in the side and he also had a cut on his wrist.

He was taken by ambulance to Essentia Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

With assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, officers were able to track down the suspect at his Moorhead home.

57-year old Frank Muniz was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a deadly weapon.