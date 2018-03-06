Director of North Dakota BCI Nominated For U.S. Marshals Service

President Trump has nominated North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Director Dallas Carlson to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The nomination was applauded by his former boss, Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who oversaw the BCI when she served as North Dakota Attorney General.
“To have his skill and his ability on the federal side is absolutely wonderful,” said Heitkamp.
“So I applaud him for a great career, I think this is a great career move for him but I also applaud the administration in recognizing that the best thing we can do is advance great law enforcement officials into these positions. And that’s Dallas!
Senator John Hoeven said, “We recommended him in the strongest terms because we know he’ll do a great job.”
Carlson first worked in law enforcement in 1977 in the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
He has also served in police departments in Devils Lake and Mandan.
