Effort to Save Turkeys After Fire Near Walcott

County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says that barn contained all the power and water equipment needed for two other turkey barns.

WALCOTT, N.D. (KFGO) – There’s a scramble underway this afternoon to save 30,000 turkeys on a farm east of Walcott in Richland County.

Fire earlier today destroyed an empty barn at the Lelm Turkey farm.

County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says that barn contained all the power and water equipment needed for two other turkey barns.

He says there’s only a few hour window to save the turkeys and he says “they’re fighting a tough timeline.”

Lambrecht says the steel siding on the barn that burned collapsed on the equipment, hampering repairs.

Payloaders have been brought to remove the debris on the still smoldering barn.

He says a power generator has been brought in and electricians and plumbers have been called to restore operations.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire departments from Walcott, Colfax and Christine responded to the blaze reported around 9:30.