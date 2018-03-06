Sheyenne Boys Basketball Sets Sights on First State Title

The Mustangs are the only squad in the eight-team field to never win a boys basketball state title.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne boys basketball is three wins away from the team’s first ever state championship.

The Mustangs are the only squad in the eight-team field to never win a boys basketball title.

They earned the No. 1 seed out of the East by sweeping their way to an EDC Tournament victory, and they will match up against Bismarck St. Mary’s.

“Our energy is through the roof at this time of the year,” Mustang senior guard Elijah Charles said. “We know that we were meant to come to state, and we feel like everything that we’ve been doing throughout the season is really going to pay off.”

Thursday’s quarterfinal against the Saints is at 6:00 p.m. at the Scheels Center in Fargo.