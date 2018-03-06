Thinking Green: Plastic Carpet

It may be a shock to find out it's made of plastic recyclables.

Your carpeting can give you quite a shock this time of year, what with static electricity and all. But what’s an even bigger shock to the system is finding out that you can buy carpet made with plastic recyclables.

Not only do they not conduct static electricity, but they also give new life to things like plastic bottles and other goods that would otherwise go into the landfill. Check out this story and get yet another reason to recycle with Thinking Green’s Danny Lipford.