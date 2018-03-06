West Fargo Unveils Plan to Manage City’s Future Growth

City leaders believe West Fargo 2.0 will direct the community into a vibrant future

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The city of West Fargo invited the public to hear the final draft of a plan that will manage the city’s growth for the next ten years and beyond.

The city says West Fargo 2.0 will lead the community into sustained growth for years to come.

West Fargo’s motto is “A City on the Grow!” And true to its motto, the community has become synonymous with fast–paced growth.

“Since 2008, we’ve really doubled our population – there’s a whole half of our population almost – that lives south of the interstate that wasn’t here when that first plan was done in 2000,” said Tim Solberg, Director of Planning for the City of West Fargo.

West Fargo 2.0 is the comprehensive plan the city believes will best manage future growth.

“So we really need to get a key on what our community wants, what their needs are, and how we can better provide that for them in the future,” said Solberg.

West Fargo 2.0 has elements in common with many city redevelopment plans.

“There’s been a lot of talk about actually making a downtown here where there’s not one that’s clearly identifiable right now, and so we’ve shown how that can be accomplished,” said Brian Wright, consultant with Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative.

And the cornerstone of West Fargo’s downtown urban development is here at Sheyenne Street and Main Avenue, where, in the near future, things could look very different than it does today.

The people of West Fargo agree that a developed downtown area is key for sustained growth.

“I believe that a vibrant downtown makes a community and improving on the downtown area as far as what cafes and things like that,” said Diane Hyndman, who lives in West Fargo.

City planners want West Fargo to stand out from other communities in the Metro.

“People are really interested in the place–making side of things, so that West Fargo looks different than the other communities that are around here,” said Wright.

For a link to the full West Fargo 2.0 plan, click here.