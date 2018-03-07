Essentia Health Named STEMI Receiving Center

one in fargo and one in duluth were awarded the title

FARGO, N.D. — More than 250,000 people suffer from the most severe heart attack a person can have, known as a STEMI.

Two Essentia hospitals, St. Mary’s in Duluth and one right here in Fargo, are now being recognized for treating those types of heart attacks.

Both hospitals received an award from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The staff at Essentia says receiving the award shows their ability to work as a team and utilize important resources such as its Cath Lab and interventional cardiologists.

“Whether if it’s in a rural facility that we do often see a lot of patients coming in from rural facilities or other areas on the North Dakota and Minnesota side, and whether they’re brought in from EMS or they walk in through our front doors, we’re able to collaborate and diagnose it and treat these patients in a timely manner,” said Brittney Urvand, cardivascular program manager at Essentia.

Every year, more than 3,000 Minnesotans have a STEMI heart attack.