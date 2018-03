App of the Week: Sticky AI

Stick it to 'em with this app.

Today’s App of the Week may leave you in a bit of a sticky situation. That is, you could find yourself playing with it and all its cool effects when you’re supposed to be doing something productive, like cooking dinner or balancing your bank account.

But that’s not as fun as this app, as Francie Black shows us. Stick it to those chores and find out how to make your own selfie sticker in the App of the Week.