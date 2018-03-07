Candidate for Ojibwe Political Office Receives Mail Threat

Donald Finn of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe received threatening message and powdery substance in mail

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe political candidate was sent a powdery substance in the mail.

Donald Finn of Cass Lake, Minnesota, reported the suspicious mail to Beltrami County authorities on Monday.

Finn said the mail included a threatening message and a powder substance.

He hasn’t reported any illness since receiving the mail.

He is a candidate for Secretary/Treasurer for the tribe and believes the suspicious male is related to his candidacy.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the FBI and Minnesota Department of Health.