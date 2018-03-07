Complaint Details How Woman Tried To Shoot MN State Trooper In The Head

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Court documents say the driver of a car that spun out of control on I-94 near Moorhead Monday held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to provide assistance.

The details are part of a criminal complaint against the passenger of the car, 29-year-old Dominique Crayton.

The complaint says the vehicle was stolen from Wisconsin.

While the trooper attempted to handcuff Crayton, the female driver pulled out a 9mm handgun, held it to the head area of the trooper and attempted to pull the trigger.

The gun did not discharge.

The trooper then shot the woman in the right arm; she ran into a nearby field.

After a struggle with the trooper, Crayton was handcuffed and placed in the trooper’s squad car.

The woman, who has not yet been formally charged or identified, remains in a Fargo hospital.

She has active arrest warrants in Wisconsin for kidnapping and gun-related charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue investigating.

