Cyclebar Continues to Brighten “Landon’s Light” with Charity Ride

Landon Soldberg, a 10-year-old battling brain cancer, co-taught a class at Cyclebar in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. —For cyclists heading into the CycleBar in West Fargo Wednesday night, the number of miles biked or reaching a top-notch speed didn’t really matter.

The CycleBar community showed its support for Landon Solberg, a 10-year-old battling brain cancer, with a charity ride.

The best part? Landon got to co-teach the class, and listen to some of his favorite jams, which include Imagine Dragons and Taylor swift . It was all while raising money to help him in his fight.

Over the last several months the NDSU football and basketball teams have also helped support Landon, and if you ask his dad, hanging around the Bison might have sparked his competitive side just in time for his cycling class.

“He sent me a text today he said ‘Are you ready dad?’ and I said ‘you’re going down buddy!’ So he texted back and he said ‘well you’re a little heavier than I am so that’s an unfair advantage, so it will be a friendly competition,” Landon’s father, Travis Solberg said. “I told him I’ll be happy just to finish, so we’ll see if I can even do that.”

CycleBar filled every bike in the class for the charity ride, and together raised more than $2,900 for Landon and his family.