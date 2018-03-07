Family Owned, Operated Straus For Men Closing For Good

The Clothing Store Can't Compete With Online Shopping

FARGO, N.D. — Straus for Men first opened in Sanborn, North Dakota in 1879.

Over the years, the business boomed, expanding to nine shops across the state.

“Fargo was one of the main ones, especially in the last few decades. Probably since the late forties or fifties. But they had stores in Valley City, Jamestown, Grand Forks, Devil’s Lake, Sanborn,” said owner Chad Herring.

Fargo’s Straus for Men burned down in 1963 on Easter Sunday.

It was the first time the public couldn’t shop there until it reopened in 1964.

The store came close to closing its doors permanently in 2016, when owners Rick and John Stern decided to retire.

However, John’s stepson, Herring, decided to hold onto the family business.

“To carry on the legacy of what the Stern family has done for generations in this town, the great quality clothes, the fantastic customer service and the friendships that we’ve made over the years, ” Herring said.

But the legacy is coming to an end soon, and this time it’s for good because of the way retail has changed.

Part of the reason some say it’s so hard to work in retail now is because so many people are buying stuff online versus in the store.

“Margins aren’t what they used to be and because we have to try to compete with online sales. I think this is probably going to be the last year in the sea of Straus in the Fargo-Moorhead community,” Herring said.

Which some customers say has made this a sad day in the area.

“A lot of loyal customers that I’m sure are going to really miss it like I am,” said Stanley Hoglund, who worked for the store back in the 1980’s. “But I’m glad I was able to get involved for the period of time that I was able to and I wish them good luck in the future for whatever they’re going to do next.”

Everything in Straus for Men is marked 40-60 percent off.

It will close when all the merchandise is gone.