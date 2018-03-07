Kevin Cramer’s Son Transferred to Mayo Clinic

Cramer accompanied his son, Isaac, from Bismarck to Rochester

BISMARCK, N.D. — Congressman Kevin Cramer has accompanied his ailing son from Bismarck to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Cramer says in a Facebook post that his 35–year–old son, Isaac Cramer, was transferred to the clinic on Tuesday and is being evaluated by a “transplant team.”

Isaac is suffering from failing liver and kidneys and was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck on February 23.

Cramer says that while his son is improving, he “is not out of the woods.”

Cramer recently launched his campaign for U.S. Senate, where he is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.